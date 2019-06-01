POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Peace River Center held a series of events throughout May educating the public about mental disorders. One of those events focused on the chronic, severe, brain disorder schizophrenia.

Peace River Center hosts event on schizophrenia

It impacts about 1 percent of Americans. People with the illness often live in a world of delusion, with fixed false beliefs.

“It has its onset in late adolescent early adult hood,” Kirk Fasshauer, the Center’s Director of Crisis Response Services, told the small crowd.

The most popular symptoms: visual and auditory hallucinations, according to Fasshauer.

The dozen people who attended the event, including Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz, and Polk County Commissioner Martha Santiago, were then invited to put on headphones and go through a simulation where they heard voices, while trying to complete simple tasks.

It was intended to lead to a deeper understanding of the daily challenges of people with chronic brain disorders like schizophrenia.

“Because of the serious nature of it, very often people need to be on medication for a lifetime just like you would with heart disease. You need to maintain the medication to keep a balanced life,” Fasshauer said.

Fasshauer also used the seminar to clear up the misconception that people with schizophrenia are violent.

“What makes them scary, what makes them worrisome for a lot of people is the illness can make individuals impulsive and unpredictable in their behaviors, so that’s make them very scary, and they can be dangerous but the vast majority of them are not,” Fasshauer said.

Peace River Center services Hardee, Highlands, and Polk counties.

It has a mobile crisis response team able to respond to people having a psychotic episode or otherwise have trouble with a mental illness. Early diagnosis or treatment during that first psychotic episode greatly improves the person’s chances of managing the illness and recovering.

The center’s 24 hour crisis line number is (863) 519-3744.