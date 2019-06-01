DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 23-year-old Daytona Beach fugitive was arrested Friday night after he fled from an attempted traffic stop and "a dangerous amount" of fentanyl was found in his vehicle, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Key’Shaun Martin, 23, was wanted on drug-trafficking charges following a recent major narcotics investigation in Volusia County.

(Courtesy of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

A yearlong investigation called "Operation Smooth Criminal" resulted in the bust of a drug organization responsible for distributing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in Volusia County, as well as outside the area.

Authorities said ringleaders and several other members were arrested in the bust.

Martin was arrested Friday night after being spotted driving a vehicle with a stolen license tag. Authorities say Martin fled as a deputy attempted a traffic stop, leading law enforcement on a pursuit through neighborhoods in Daytona Beach, Holly Hill, and Ormond Beach. Martin was eventually taken inot custody near the intersection of Seville Street and South Ridgewood Avenue.

Deputies searched the vehicle and located multiple phones, scales containing narcotic residue, and multiple plastic bags that had been emptied into a drink cup in the vehicle, which tested positive for liquid fentanyl, authorities said.

Authorities said at least 239 grams of fentanyl was located inside Martin's vehicle, which has the capacity to kill hundreds of people, according to officials.

Martin had an active warrant for his arrest on charges of conspiracy to traffic heroin and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a crime with a $250,000 bond.

“This arrest illustrates our commitment to fighting the opioid epidemic here in our county and stopping scumbags like Key’Shaun Martin from further trafficking deadly heroin and fentanyl, which is killing members of our community,” Sheriff Chitwood said Saturday. “The amount of fentanyl Martin had in his possession at the time of his arrest could have easily killed hundreds, if not thousands of people and I’m confident that his arrest has prevented another overdose in our county.”

Martin was charged with conspiracy to traffic heroin 28 grams or more, unlawful use of a two-way communication device to commit a crime, attempt to elude law enforcement, drug offense, and petit theft. He is being held at the Volusia County jail on a $1,007,000 bond.