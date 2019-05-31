ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando-based family company is celebrating a milestone: a century in business. What’s even more special? The company has been woman-owned for almost half of its existence.

Amazon Hose and Rubber Company celebrating 100 years

3 generation of women have owned the company for last 46 years

CEO Summer Rodman's grandma & mom also owned the company

Not everyone is familiar with this industry — making custom and hydraulic hoses fitted for customers’ unique needs.

But CEO Summer Rodman says the sweat equity poured into this Orlando warehouse is what gives Amazon Hose and Rubber Company staying power.

“Even in a world where things are changing really fast, I think the fact that we don’t change quickly is one of our competitive advantages,” Rodman said.

For the last 46 years, the company has been woman-owned.

Rodman’s grandfather Harry started the business in 1919, her grandmother eventually took over the company.

“It was a time when women were not in the industrial hose business. She’d sign her name with initials,” Rodman said. “My grandmother was super feisty and I think she used that to her advantage.”

Then it was Rodman’s mother’s turn at the wheel, and before long, it was her own.

It’s three generations of women in an unlikely industry.

“Leading with your heart I think is super important,” Rodman said.

Commissioner Robert Stewart stopped by to congratulate the company on their 100 years with a proclamation.

The company now has four Florida locations, with top line sales doubling over the last eight years.