SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford is alerting residents about a water main break Friday.

Break is at College Road near East Lake Mary Boulevard

Staffers have isolated the area to start repairs

Water pressure should return to normal soon

"City staff have isolated the area to start repairs. Water pressure should be back to normal for all customers," a city news release said. "Due to low pressures experienced in certain areas, the City will be posting a boil water notice."

People in the affected area should for boil water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes for at least one minute, or use bottled water.