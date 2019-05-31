GROVELAND, Fla. — Children who receive free school meals are worried about what will happen when school is out for summer.

Students who come from low-income families are provided with free school meals during the year.

The Faith Neighborhood Center in south Lake County is one food bank that makes up for the meals that feed about 200 children when school lets out.

Sandra Clark takes care of her three grandchildren while their parents go through a tough time.

She says that if it weren't for the food bank, times could get tough.

“Sometimes we'd go without eating. We might have a little bit, but not enough for everybody,” Clark said.

At the Faith Neighborhood Center, food is stocked in preparation for this time of year because of the increase in users.

“We try to be that bridge, to bridge that gap until school starts again,” Executive Director Patricia Kry said.

“Basically in Lake County, we have a 70-percent poverty level where 70-percent of the children in school qualify for free lunch, and children actually don't want to go on summer vacation that are in this situation because they know their food is going to come to an end.”