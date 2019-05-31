ORLANDO, Fla. — Venezuelans in Central Florida continue to send care packages to friends and family still in the South American country.

Hundreds of boxes are shipped to Venezuelan charities

Venezuelans need food, water, generators, diapers, medical supplies

Charities say buying food seems impossible for many in the country

Many of the humanitarian aid for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido now goes through Colombia, after President Nicolas Maduro refused to accept it.

Venezuela’s inflation levels are at 1 million percent, and it makes buying food seem impossible for many.

“I feel helpless,” Juan Carlos Martinez an asylum seeker from Venezuela said. “Obviously no one wants to see their family struggling or suffering.”

“They need to run for food, make huge lines, spend a lot of time looking for food to provide to their families,” Marcos Urbina, owner of Compra-Y-Envia. ​

Hundreds of boxes of goods are shipped out every weekend from Urbina’s shipping warehouse to Venezuelan charities.

The packages contain food, water, generators, diapers, and even medical supplies.

The child mortality rate continues to soar as more children die from malnutrition and lack of medical care.

“Unbelievable, in the last days, we had all these babies dying at the hospitals,” said William Diaz, Casa De Venezuela.

“Power goes out at least two to three times for them,” Martinez said. “When there’s no electricity, there’s no water either.”

The three Venezuelans said they do not believe the Maduro led government will provide aid to their families any time soon, so they took matters in their own hands.

“We should share with our family, with our people nothing but hope,” Urbina said. “We have to not only provides supplies on what they need, but we also need to be emotionally for them every day.”

Casa de Venezuela sends out shipments of goods to Venezuelan charities once a week. If you would like to help, you can go to the nonprofit’s Facebook page.