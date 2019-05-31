CLEARWATER, Fla. — A late-night intruder prompted a 911 call from a woman watching her neighbor's house. But this was no ordinary burglar.

11-foot gator breaks window, crawls into Clearwater home

House-sitting neighbor discovers gator in kitchen

Police, trapper respond to scene; gator captured, no injuries

Clearwater police responded to a home in the 3100 block of Eagles Landing Circle West early Friday to reports of a break-in. The issue was the suspect was an 11-foot alligator - and apparently not in the best of moods.

A neighbor told police the homeowner was out of town and that she was watching the home. When she went over to check on the neighbor's bird, she found a broken ground-level kitchen window, a disheveled kitchen, wall damage and the ornery reptile.

Stuck in the kitchen, it appears the animal knocked over furniture, knocked bottles off a shelf and smashed holes in the wall with its tail.

Officers said the gator apparently broke through the window and crawled into the home. A trapper was called to the scene and he took the gator into custody.

There were no injuries.