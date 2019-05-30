WASHINGTON — Two Florida teens will be among the contestants battling for the mantle of top speller at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington Thursday, and one of them is from Central Florida.

West Melbourne's Dhyana Mishra and Simone Kaplan of Davie will be among the 50 finalists for the annual spelling bee, which will air on ESPN 2.

To get to the finals, Mishra and Kaplan had to compete in three rounds, two live oral rounds and 3 rounds of vocabulary tests, against over 500 over students from around the world.

Being in the finals means both girls racked up passed the live rounds and racked up enough points in the vocab tests to make the cut.

Mishra is an eighth grader at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy. She previously competed in 2016 and 2018.

Simone is a seventh grader at St. Bonaventure Catholic School. She also is back for her third go at the spelling bee. She finished in 10th place last year.

