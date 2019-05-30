ORLANDO, Fla. — Target is recalling one of its USB charging cables because of reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting.

Target is recalling its heyday 3 foot lightning USB charging cables, colored purple, green and blue iridescent. The cable is used to charge electronic devices, particularly Apple products.

The cable's packaging has a model number of "080 08 8261" on the side. They were sold nationwide at Target from June 2018 to January 2019 for $15.

Target says it has received 14 reports of the cables becoming a fire hazard, and two reports of consumer suffering finger burns.

Target says the cables should be returned to the story for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you should contact Target at 1-800-4440-0680, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Central Time. You can also visit Target's Product Recall site.

