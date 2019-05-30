BARTOW, Fla. — A status hearing is scheduled Thursday for a Haines City man charged in a triple murder.

Cherizard is accused of killing his girlfriend, Eli “Jenny” Normil, her six-year-old daughter, Elizabelle “Bella” Frenel and his girlfriend’s mother, Nicole Guillaume. Normil and Guillaume were found dead at the scene on April 12, 2019. Frenel died at the hospital two days later.

A motive still has not been released, but Cherizard had faced domestic violence charges in the past.

The State Attorney's Office is seeking the death penalty against Cherizard.

State Attorney Brian Haas said there’d likely be one trial for all three victims. He anticipated several years would pass before the case goes to trial.