TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a Consumer Alert about a new twist on an old scam.

Scammers are using robocalls and spoofing to impersonate the Social Security Administration to trick people into giving up Social Security numbers.

Impersonating the Internal Revenue Service has been a longstanding tactic used by scammers trying to coerce people to send money or provide sensitive financial information.

Both scams use a tactic called spoofing to disguise the number displayed on a target’s caller ID.

The SSA scam uses spoofing and claims a target’s SSN is stolen or linked to criminal activity. The target is then asked to verify the number. If the target complies, the scammer records the SSN to sell on the dark web or use to open fraudulent financial accounts.

To avoid SSA imposter scams:

· Beware of phone numbers listed on caller ID.

· Never provide a SSN, financial account numbers or any other personal information in response to a solicitation.

· Know that the IRS, SSA, law enforcement agencies and financial institutions will never call and demand wiring of money or payment by prepaid debit card.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Scammers are using technology and tricks to steal your Social Security number. Never provide your SSN in response to a solicitation and don’t trust your caller ID. If you receive one of these calls, hang up the phone immediately and call my office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.”

If receive a suspicious call or solicitation, report the incident to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by filing a complaint online at MyFloridaLegal.com or call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.