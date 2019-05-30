OCOEE, Fla. — A 25-year-old Orlando woman was arrested Wednesday after she police say she attacked the father of her child with a butcher knife and then tried to run him over with a Toyota Camry.

Chasity Tanyona Bush arrested by Ocoee Police

Cops: Woman cut man's arms, back with butcher knife

Woman gave cops fake name, investigators said

Chasity Tanyona Bush has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a motor vehicle, and providing false identification to a law-enforcement officer.

The alleged attack happened at 11:22 p.m. Tuesday outside a home in the 3400 block of Broomfield Drive in Ocoee.

Davisha Ruff told police she was talking to her 25-year-old live-in boyfriend, Sindy Walker, on the front porch when Bush drove up in a silver Toyota Camry and started yelling.

Ruff said Bush charged Walker while wielding a stainless steel butcher knife and started “slicing the knife at him and screaming at him,” a police report said.

During the attack, Walker put up his arms to protect himself and ran, police said.

Bush got into her car and tried to chase Walker, police said. Walker ran into a neighbor’s yard as Bush tried to run him down. He ran back to the porch where Ruff was, and they darted into the house, investigators said.

Bush drove into their yard and smashed into concrete pavers near the entrance of the home. Then she backed up and drove away.

Walker had butcher-knife cuts on his arms and back. Ocoee Fire Rescue transported him to a hospital.

An officer patrolling the neighborhood after the attack spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one driven by Bush. The officer stopped the vehicle and noticed the driver’s physical appearance matched the description Ruff provided of the alleged attacker.

Police brought Ruff to the car. She said the driver was same person who attacked her boyfriend.

Bush gave police a name that didn’t appear in a state database. Police later found a Florida driver’s permit with Bush’s name.

She was arrested just before 1 a.m. Wednesday and later booked into the Orange County Jail.

Police found blood on the hood of her car and front-end damage.

An officer said they spotted a butcher knife tucked between the center console and the passenger seat.