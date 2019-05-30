MELBOURNE, Fla. — A message of compassion is now on display at a place in Melbourne, dedicated to helping the homeless.

The mural just painted at the Daily Bread on Fee Avenue, depicts Martin Luther King Jr. and his quote: "The time is always right to do what is right."

The idea began a couple of weeks ago when local artist Christopher Maslow ​was asked to create something that would inspire hope for the people the charity helps every day.

It took Maslow two weeks in the overnight hours to complete.

“The mural is for people to feel empowered, make people feel compassion, to make people feel safe,” Maslow explained.

“It's for the Daily Bread to be a place where basic needs are met, but also the support and encouragement they need to move forward in their lives, wherever that may be,” said Jeff Njus, Daily Bread Executive Director.

A mural dedication takes place at Daily Bread this Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.

The public is welcome.