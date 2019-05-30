Tampa, Fla — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a tax package bill on Wednesday that features the disaster-preparedness and school tax holidays, as well as relief for business owners and storm-impacted farmers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis passed hurricane tax bill

Will provide relief for business owners and farmers

Residents should participate in the Disaster Sales Tax holiday

DeSantis signed the bill while attending the annual Governor’s Hurricane Conference in West Palm Beach.

Hurricane Season begins June 1 and Tampa city leaders are urging residents to take action to prepare for what could be an active 2019 hurricane season.

Along with a plan, officials stressed how important it is for residents to heed evacuation warnings.

Floridians have become hurricane "battle-tested” after hurricanes Matthew in 2016, Irma in 2017, and Michael last year.

“Hopefully, we won’t have to use that experience this year,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis announced he is making $25 million available through the state’s Small Business Emergency Loan Program to assist Panhandle farmers who sustained damage in Hurricane Michael as they enter the growing season.

He also said he has used emergency powers to help local officials quickly access a federal program that provides cash advances that can be used to rebuild schools, government buildings, and certain non-profit facilities.

Tampa Bay residents are encouraged to take advantage of the 2019 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday which runs from Friday, May 31 through Thursday, June 6.

During the sales tax holiday period, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.

While the hurricane tax package deal it was promoted as providing $121 million in tax breaks, it is projected to cut state and local revenue by $87 million in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.