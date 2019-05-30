ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As the wildfire threat continues across the state, homeowners in Central Florida are taking steps to guard their homes against potential fires.

Wildfires raged through several areas of Central Florida back in 2017.

A homeowner in one of the rural areas affected, Geneva, says her family keeps brush away from the house, gets lots of water access around their property, and refrain from burning of any kind when conditions are hot and dry.

“If the neighbor’s burning, that’s when you become a nosy neighbor, and it’s like, ‘Hey it’s dry!’” said Nancy Harmon.