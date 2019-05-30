JERUSALEM, Israel — Gov. Ron DeSantis is halfway around the world but making deals for trade for Florida.

DeSantis and a delegation of more than 90 business and government leaders continued their trip to Israel, visiting Jerusalem on Thursday.

Among the stops today: A roundtable on school security featuring Israeli officials, discussions with the media about the trip, as well as Wednesday's Robert Mueller news conference and a stop at the Western Wall, where the governor inserted an anti-hurricane note.

There were also stops at additional holy sites.

The theme of this part of the governor's trade mission trip is different.

After leaving Tel Aviv for Jerusalem, the governor is reaching out to the Israeli people and their government.

The Israeli government has received criticism over hard-line policies toward the Arab population and more recently as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to form a coalition government.

DeSantis acknowledged those disagreements run deep but he says Israel has Florida's full support.

"If I’m in a synagogue in Miami Beach, I will have people, obviously, who support Israel," DeSantis said. "I can go to the other side of the state, in the Panhandle and Pensacola, and there aren’t as many Jewish people - probably not a lot at all that would attend events - but they’re just as pro-Israel, and so, it’s a uniform support."

Much of the trip also is about optics.

The GOP's working a multi-million dollar strategy to win over Jewish-American voters ahead of the 2020 election.

Florida has one of the largest Jewish populations and a GOP governor on a goodwill tour in Israel certainly doesn't hurt that cause.