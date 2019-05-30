HOMESTEAD, Fla. — From humble beginnings, one man took a childhood job and turned it into an iconic staple and attraction.

Here are five things to know about "Robert is Here" Fruit Stand:

1. Robert is Here Fruit Stand was first created back in 1959 and is celebrating its 60th year of business this year.

2. The fruit stand was created by Robert Moehling and his family when he was just 6 years old, and he's been running it ever since. What makes it such a staple in the area is the iconic sign that sits on top of the building that reads "Robert is Here."

3. They have dozens of different types of exotic fruits and vegetables on site. They also make smoothies and milkshakes with dozens of different combinations.

4. Outside the property they have a backyard with exotic birds and animals and a kayak rental facility adjacent to the property.