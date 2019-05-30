NATIONWIDE — Checkers Drive-In Restaurants says locations nationwide were involved in a recent data breach.

Payment card data of some guests was accessed

Checkers: Check your statements for unauthorized charges

If affected, contact your financial institution or card issuer

CHECK YOUR LOCATION: Here's a list of breached locations and estimated "exposure dates"

Checkers says malware was installed on point-of-sale systems at a number of Checkers and Rally’s locations across the country, allowing a third party to access credit- and debit-card data.

States where Checkers or Rally's restaurants reported breaches include Florida (nine in the Tampa Bay area and two in the Orlando area), North Carolina, New York, Kentucky, and Ohio.

The malware was designed to collect information such as cardholder name, card number, verification code, and expiration date, Checkers said.

The company said its own investigation determined that there was no evidence that any other personal information was accessed.

If you think you may be affected, review your account statements for unauthorized charges, and contact your financial institution.

If you have any questions about this issue, call 1-844-386-9554.