ORLANDO, Fla. — This mural popped up along Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando recently, and it's part of a worldwide campaign.

WHERE'S THE #ARTINCENTRALFL? Know of an amazing piece of public art where you live? A mural, a painted utility box, a sculpture? Send it to us using the Spectrum News 13 app, or tag us on Instagram with the hashtag #ArtinCentralFl. We'll share a new piece each week.

Orlando Pride soccer stars Alex Morgan and Ashlyn Harris are featured in this mural on the side of the Bank of America building.

The mural, painted by Orlando artist Sam Shumaker, is part of the “Everywhere Campaign” for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup, kicking off June 7 in France.

Shumaker said she had a week to get the mural up for U.S. Women's Soccer. She posted a video on the making of the mural, and it looks like quite a process.

But the mural is not just a work of art, it's also a key to some extra technology.

Using the new U.S. Soccer app, fans can align their mobile phones with the mural and unlock exclusive content.

Other murals can be found in San Franciso, Atlanta, St. Louis, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, Portland, and Cincinnati.

The U.S. Women's Soccer Team plays Thailand for its first match in the Women's World Cup on June 11.