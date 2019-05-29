The owner of Career Start Workforce Management says watching the company's former office building in Corn Hill get torn down was heartbreaking.

The building— which has stood for more than 100 years— was badly damaged during a fire over the weekend.

#BREAKING: Large fire in Rochester's #CornHill neighborhood. Heavy smoke billowing from the building of Careerstart Workforce Management Group on Plymouth Avenue. #ROC pic.twitter.com/l0sQHzush8 — Spectrum News ROC (@SPECNewsROC) May 25, 2019

Owner Lindsay McCutchen says the decision to bring down the building was out of concern for public safety.

Historic #CornHill building demolished this afternoon, just a few hours after a two-alarm fire sent heavy smoke billowing into the skies. #ROC pic.twitter.com/jd7ND298HZ — Spectrum News ROC (@SPECNewsROC) May 25, 2019

Career Start has already found new office space in the Metro CoWork building on East Avenue in Rochester.

McCutchen says she is putting a lot of thought into what to do with the lot on Plymouth Avenue.

"I know that there were concerns that there was going to be a parking lot there, but as the building owner I'm not going to settle for a parking lot," she said. "We will rebuild something there— although it potentially will not be the Career Start offices because we have to move on— but it will be something tasteful and respectful of the neighborhood and Corn Hill district."

Career Start employees each took a brick from the demolished building, however nothing else was salvageable.