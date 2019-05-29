ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Orlando police officers who normally patrol the Orlando airport had to act quickly this Memorial Day to save a man's life.

Officers Kevin Roberson and Dennis Phenix helped man at airport

George Maccumbee was gasping, had no pules, officer says

Officers used CPR, defibrillator to save him

More Good News headlines

On Monday, officers Kevin Roberson and Dennis Phenix noticed George Maccumbee collapse just outside the security line.

Luckily they were standing just a few feet away, and reacted immediately.

"At that point in time he was not breathing well, he was just gasping. I checked his pulse, he had no pulse, Roberson said.

Inez Maccumbee says doctors told her that her husband's heart had stopped.

Roberson performed CPR, while Phenix got a defibrillator.

And they brought him back.

On Tuesday, Inez came back to the airport to thank the two officers with hugs and kind words.

"They're my, they're angels. I put it on my Facebook last night, I said my husband was surrounded by angels," Maccumbee said.

The timing couldn't have been better.

Not only were the officers feet away when it happened, but they had just gotten a refresher on how to perform CPR.

"Officer Phenix and I had just gone through our recertification last week, so it was great we were able to do it together," Roberson said.

Inez and George have been married for 48 years. And now the officers have given them a chance to get to their 50th anniversary.

Both Officers Roberson and Phenix are veterans of the force.

Roberson has been on the force for 25 years, while Phenix has been working there for almost 30 years.

And George Macumbee, whom they saved, is a retired police officer himself.