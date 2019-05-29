ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will provide another hot and dry afternoon for Central Florida. Temperatures will soar to the mid-to-upper 90s under mainly sunny skies.

Light southeast winds off the water during the afternoon will keep coastal locations closer to 90 degrees. Temperatures will remain mild overnight as lows fall to the low 70s in most locations.

Similar weather is in store both Thursday and Friday. Highs will consistently climb to the mid-90s with a few spots even pushing into the upper 90s inland.

High pressure will keep rain chances out of the forecast until at least the weekend when the ridge will break down enough to allow afternoon showers and thunderstorms to be scattered about inland.

Rain chances are expected to stay low into the start of next week.

Beach and Surf Forecast

It will be a favorable day out on the water for boating today with seas around 2-3 feet. In the surf zone, water temperatures will be hovering around 80 degrees. Those using a surfboard can anticipate an easing northeast swell, along with an elevated risk of rip currents.

