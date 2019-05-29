ORLANDO, Fla. — Few of Florida's members of Congress have released any response to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's statement Wednesday regarding his report.

Mueller made his first public statements since being appointed special counsel two years ago into meddling in the 2016 election. He made it clear he was resigning and returning to private life, and he would not go before Congress.

"Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report," Mueller said. "It contains our findings and analysis, and the reasons for the decisions we made. We chose those words carefully, and the work speaks for itself."

Top Democrats in the House and Senate have been pushing for Mueller to testify regarding his report, and of reported tensions between him and Attorney General William Barr, particularly that he felt Barr's original 4-page summary of the report misrepresented the findings.

Mueller's statement did not directly mention those tensions.

"At one point in time I requested that certain portions of the report be released," Mueller said. "The Attorney General preferred to make the entire report public all at once. We appreciate that the Attorney General made the report largely public. I do not question the Attorney General’s good faith in that decision."

Mueller reiterated that his report found that the Russian military attacked the American political system.

"The indictment alleges that they used sophisticated cyber techniques to hack into computers and networks used by the Clinton campaign," Mueller said. "They stole private information, and then released that information through fake online identities and through the organization WikiLeaks. The releases were designed and timed to interfere with our election and to damage to a presidential candidate."

"And at the same time, as the grand jury alleged in a separate indictment, a private Russian entity engaged in a social media operation where Russian citizens posed as Americans in order to interfere in the election," Mueller said.

Mueller also reiterated that there was insufficient evidence to charge members of the Trump campaign as being part of the broader conspiracy.

However, Mueller also reiterates that, with regards to the obstruction investigation, the president can't be charged with a federal crime while in office.

So with that in mind, they would not try to reach a determination on whether the president committed a crime at all. But Mueller said they also could not say the president did not obstruct justice.

"If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller said. "We did not however make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime."

Lawmaker reactions so far

Spectrum News checked with all of our Florida lawmakers, and very few have issued any statement regarding Mueller's speech.

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee, said Mueller's report made it clear it was up to Congress now to decide whether the president obstructed justice.

"Constitution is clear, you can not charge a sitting president through the Department of Justice, this is now a decision of Congress," Soto said. "We need to continue our investigation and hear from all of the witnesses that are related and have important testimony related to that report."

However, Soto says he is not yet ready to get behind beginning the impeachment process, as some lawmakers have begun to push.

"Congress is not at a point to go forward with impeachment proceedings yet," Soto said. "In addition American people have to also be supportive of this because we have a house that could pass articles of impeachment but if there isn’t bipartisan support and broad support throughout United States then you’re not going to have a senate that does any real trial that’s a meaningful trial."

Soto's opinion is in line with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who reiterated she was not yet ready to push for impeachment proceedings.

"Nothing is off the table but we do want to make an ironclad case so that the Republican Senate will be convinced of the path we have to take," Pelosi said.

Other Florida lawmakers who issued reactions:

