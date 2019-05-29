TEL AVIV, Israel — It's the fourth day of a trade mission to Israel that Governor Ron DeSantis is calling historic.
On Wednesday, DeSantis will be chairing a meeting of the Florida Cabinet in Jerusalem along with Florida's Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who's been traveling Israel on her own trade mission.
While they both have different views on Israeli politics, Fried has been spending her time in the Israeli heartland, visiting a lab that for years now has been working on techniques to combat blue-green algae.
Like Florida, Israel's waterways are also prone to those toxic algae blooms that have been wreaking havoc along our Gulf and Atlantic coasts.
"The problem we have in the United States is that the FDA is used to doing one molecule for every condition, and the cannabis plant has hundreds of molecules, and so, they've been doing research here to break down the cannabis plant, make sure you can break down each molecule and then have it more precise onto the condition and different formulations — research that would take us another twenty to thirty years to come across," Fried said.
Israel does have a medical marijuan patient registry, but it's a fraction of the size of Florida's — just fifteen hundred patients compared to about a quarter of a million in Florida.