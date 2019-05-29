TEL AVIV, Israel — It's the fourth day of a trade mission to Israel that Governor Ron DeSantis is calling historic.

On Wednesday, DeSantis will be chairing a meeting of the Florida Cabinet in Jerusalem along with Florida's Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who's been traveling Israel on her own trade mission.

At the Israel-USA business summit, @GovRonDeSantis tells us he believes his signing today of HB 741 - the anti-Semitism bill - will be ceremonial, lest the actual bill “get lost” while he’s traveling overseas. pic.twitter.com/lsu3kijJiF — Troy Kinsey (@TroyKinsey) May 29, 2019

Fried has been in Israel for the entire week, days longer than DeSantis and his delegation.

While they both have different views on Israeli politics, Fried has been spending her time in the Israeli heartland, visiting a lab that for years now has been working on techniques to combat blue-green algae.

Like Florida, Israel's waterways are also prone to those toxic algae blooms that have been wreaking havoc along our Gulf and Atlantic coasts.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is overseas in Israel leading a trade mission that could create some "historic" deals between the Sunshine State and the Jewish state. #Florida Commissioner of Agriculture @NikkiFriedFL spoke with @TroyKinsey on the trade mission. Info: https://t.co/wlapwuhF1y pic.twitter.com/jf9q0IgHhF — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) May 28, 2019

She has also spent time at a cutting-edge hydroponics plant perfecting techniques to grow medical marijuana. Expanding that industry is one of her top priorities.

"The problem we have in the United States is that the FDA is used to doing one molecule for every condition, and the cannabis plant has hundreds of molecules, and so, they've been doing research here to break down the cannabis plant, make sure you can break down each molecule and then have it more precise onto the condition and different formulations — research that would take us another twenty to thirty years to come across," Fried said.

Israel does have a medical marijuan patient registry, but it's a fraction of the size of Florida's — just fifteen hundred patients compared to about a quarter of a million in Florida.