ORLANDO, Fla.- Florida's Turnpike is in the process of converting all toll plazas to electronic tolling in Central Florida, including this Leesburg Toll Plaza by the fall of 2020.

Florida Turnpike will make all tolls electronic

The Leesburg Toll Plaza is in the process of being demolished

Electronic tolls will be safer for all vehicles

"I run anywhere between $250 to $300. Just depends on how much I'm running...that's a week."

Joey Brewer has been driving trucks for nearly thirty years and can even still remember a time before electronic tolling.

"Every so far apart, you would stop and get a ticket,” said Brewer. “And then on that ticket it would list what exit you got off on. That's how much you paid per axle."

Soon, stopping will be a thing of the past

"This is one of the many toll conversion areas that is taking place around the state. And it's the first for the Central Florida area on the Turnpike," Katie Mitzner of Florida’s Turnpike said.

When the conversion happens, all tolls will be collected using a transponder or TOLL-BY-PLATE, which is a system that captures images of license plates and bills customers by mail. If you still want to pay for your tolls with cash, you can use cash to replenish your SunPass account at local retailers across Central Florida.

This is all part of a larger project which spans 70 miles from Kissimmee Park Road to I-75. That includes, Orange, Osceola, Marion, and Sumter Counties. The project also includes widening, new lighting and new signage as well.

The cost of the entire project is $17,604,432.40, but the demolition of the toll plaza will cost about $320,000.

Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise does admit that the conversion will affect 180 contract employees and nine FDOT employees, but a job placement plan is in place for those affected.

The elimination of toll plazas will not only be more convenient but should also be safer as well for vehicles uncertain which lane to be in.

"They're in the SunPass lane and they don't realize it and they try to get over. And when they do, then they hit other vehicles. Trucks have hit cars just trying to get over."

The Turnpike says the all-electronic tolling conversions reduced overall crashes by 72 percent in south Florida in a three year comparison before and after the change.

Take it from Joey Brewer, a veteran of the Florida roads, who says the less any vehicles have to stop, the better.