Florida is ranked highest in the U.S. for bicycle deaths.

16% of all bicycle deaths in the U.S. occurred in Florida, the highest in the country

36% of Floridians do not wear a helmet while riding a bicycle

Majority of deaths occur due to failure to yield right of way

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, of the 783 cyclists killed in the U.S. in 2017, 125 of them occurred in Florida.

In a recent survey of Florida bicyclists, 36 percent stated that they do not wear a helmet while riding. Fifth-six percent of bicyclists ride with traffic, while 21 percent ride against traffic. Seventy-four percent of those who ride against traffic do so because they prefer to see approaching vehicles.

“Bicyclists who do not go with the flow of traffic are putting their lives in danger,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. "Although it may be more comforting for a cyclist to see approaching motorists, this creates scenarios where drivers may not see them."

Bicyclist deaths were most commonly attributed to failure to yield right of way; the rider not being visible; failure to obey traffic signs, signals, or officer; or making an improper turn.

"Motorists and cyclists play an equal part in sharing the road," said Jenkins. "While motorists need to eliminate distractions and watch for people on bikes, cyclists can do their part by wearing a helmet and bright colored clothing."​