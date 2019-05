ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue is on scene of an overnight crash at 2501 Consulate Drive where a car landed in a 12-foot trench at a construction site.

Crews said there were active power lines surrounding the vehicle. Luckily, they were able to safely extricate the driver who was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

No other information has been released on the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.