FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A dog that was left for dead, now has a second “chance” in life.

3-year-old Chance was found shot in Fruitland Park

Good Samaritan took him to an animal hospital

Chance has been adopted by two women from Clermont

“Chance” is a 3-year-old mixed breed. A week ago he was found covered in blood outside a Fruitland Park neighborhood.

A good Samaritan took the dog to an animal hospital where veterinarians soon discovered a very disturbing wound near his left eye.

“We believe it was a single gunshot wound. We don't know the circumstances. We don't know who his family was. We don't know who might have caused the injury. But we do know that Chance has completely recovered and he is so sweet and ready to start his new life,” said Lake County Shelter Director Whitney Boylston.

Chance was put up for adoption at the Lake County Animal Shelter , and in just three days he was adopted by two young women who work at Disney World.

They both officially adopted Chance and took him to his new home in Clermont.