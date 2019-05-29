MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters are battling two brush fires at Ocala National Forest near Ocklawaha, according to fire rescue.

Crews battling 2 brush fires near Ocala National Forest

One of the fires is 700 acres, the other fire's size is currently unknown

Fire Rescue has evacuated residents as a precaution

Crews are responding to two brush fires. One of them has grown to 700 acres, while an estimated size is not yet available for the second fire.

Marion County Fire Rescue said they have evacuated residents near the 700-acre fire, within a mile of SE 183rd Avenue Road and North Forest Road 22, as a precaution.

The U.S. Forest Service is leading the response the fire, fire rescue officials said. Officials say the fire is in a remote area, making it difficult for firefighters to fight, according to Forest Service spokesperson Tonee Davis.

Davis also said the heat and dry conditions are also making it challenging for crews.

Forest Service says its using four bulldozers and four fire engines to battle the fires. Two helicopters and a tanker will also be helping out with fire-suppression support.

