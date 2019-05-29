Some Albany residents are asking the city to "stop the stories.”

Right now, the city allows developers to build a full floor higher than zoning regulations allow if they use green and environmentally friendly technology.

Some at Tuesday night's city planning board meeting said that incentive doesn't help those already living in those communities.

They argue it's leading to overbuilding and crowding.

Supporters though feel the new developments could bring a welcomed boost to their local economy.

"Right now, we only have a 5 percent affordability [housing] that all developers have to meet,” said Albany Common Councilman Alfredo Balarin (D). “That really does not address the issues of our neighbors especially when we're building so many luxury complexes.”

"It's going to bring commercial business to the lower floors of the developments and it’s going to bring people who will be walking around enjoying what's there and spending money,” said Albany resident Virginia Hammer.

Members of the "stop the stories" group plan to voice their concerns again at a full Common Council meeting on June 25 at City Hall.