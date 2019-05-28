ORLANDO, Fla. — Taking her final steps as a student at Winter Park High, senior Brooke Levitt took some time to reflect.

Valedictorian Brooke Levitt was born with severe to profoudn hearing loss

Starting in 7th grade, Brooke wanted to start advocating for herself

Her speech highlighted path to success, how it’s different for each person

“These are where my best memories in high school are,” Brooke said, sitting in the school’s newsroom.

Not only was she a member of the news team, she also cheered, was in Beta Club, Key Club, National Honor Society, and Spanish National Honor Society.

Even with doing all of that, she still managed to get a 4.0 GPA.

“Most of my peers don’t even know that I wear hearing aids,” said Brooke. She never let her hearing loss hold her back. After graduation, Brooke went out to hug her family just like her friends. @MyNews13 @OCPSnews @WPHS_OCPS pic.twitter.com/dGwpDssDbB — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) May 28, 2019

It is well known that becoming a Valedictorian takes a lot of hard work, but it’s what most people don’t know about Brooke that adds to her achievement.

“Most of my peers don’t even know that I wear hearing aids,” Brooke said.

Brooke was born with severe to profound hearing loss. In her early years of school, she worked with a reading specialist once a week. But her mom said that did not last long because she was doing so well.

The only other help she used was a FM system, a microphone her teachers would wear to help her hear.

Local #valedictorian faced a challenge almost all of her peers did not, and still came out on top. Brooke Levitt says, “success comes in many different forms, and there are many different ways to get there.” Levitt was born with sever heating loss. @OCPSnews @MyNews13 @WPHS_OCPS pic.twitter.com/mOGgGReXDE — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) May 28, 2019

Then in seventh grade, she decided she didn’t want to use that either.

“I figured was (I) old enough to advocate for myself, and sit in the front of the classroom and ask my teacher to speak up whenever I needed it,” Brooke said.

It’s that same drive that helped her write her Valedictorian speech.

“As we all move on to new adventures after high school, there will be many paths to explore and new ways to find success,” said Brooke to thousands of people Tuesday.

Her quick speech highlighted the path to success and how it’s different for each person.

“Success is in many different forms, and there are many different ways to get there,” Brooke said.

She was one of 44 Valedictorians at Winter Park High School. Those students all achieved a 4.0 GPA.

Brooke will attend the University of Florida in the fall with the hope to study medicine.