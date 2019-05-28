DELAND, Fla. — Volusia County's new animal abuse listing is up on the county's website.

Listing includes people convicted of animal-related crimes

Intended to help shelters, rescues and breeders

Listing goes back 10 years

The county launched the list of animal abuse offenders Tuesday, in accordance with an ordinance approved by the county council in March.

The document currently has 17 pages of people who were convicted of a misdemeanor or felony in the last 10 years, with charges ranging from cruelty or abandonment of an animal to battery on a police dog.

The Animal Abuse Listing is available to the public so that shelters, rescues and breeders can check whether a potential adopter or buyer is acceptable.

The information is taken from the county's clerk of courts system, so only people convicted in Volusia County will be listed.

The Animal Abuse Listing is available on the county's Animal Control website.

Marion and Osceola counties are the two other counties in Central Florida that have a similar listing.