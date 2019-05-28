BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Scores of seaweed is lining Brevard beaches, making a mess for beachgoers to deal with.

Sargassum, an ocean-grown plant, layered along Brevard beaches

Onshore winds have pushed the seaweed onto the beaches

Officials won't remove it since turtle nesting season has started

More Space Coast coverage

It's icky, and smelly, and not pleasant for those who were trying to enjoy the M​emorial Day holiday weekend.

"I could do without the seaweed," said Melanie Roberts, of Kentucky, laughing.

Along with daughter Brylee, Roberts had envisioned their first trip to Space Coast beaches, but it didn't include massive amounts of seaweed lining the sand.

The sargassum , a natural ocean grown plant, is layered for miles along the beach. The mounds are making it tough for beachgoers to find a spot to relax.

Out in open water, the seaweed can stretch out and provide food for marine life.

Onshore winds in recent days pushed the mess onto the beach at the high tide line. The problem is that when it washes up, it rots under the sun and becomes smelly.

On Tuesday we saw several people tip-toeing through the seaweed.

Being cautious is a must for beachgoers, as many times Man o' War are lurking in the brown micro-algae.

Port Canaveral officials don't plan to remove the seaweed since sea turtle nesting season began May 1.

Nature will take its course, and it will eventually wash back out to sea.