ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man is facing felony charges after police say he pulled his girlfriend by her hair into a car and sped off — with their toddler in the back seat.

Law enforcement was able to track suspect Anthony Lamar Judon, 26, on Sunday afternoon after his sister told them that a relative's iPhone had been left in the vehicle, an arrest affidavit says.

According to the report, the sister heard a woman screaming "Help me!" and ran out to see Judon holding his girlfriend in the car against her will. The sister ordered Judon to let the woman go, but Judon said he was tired of his girlfriend and threatened to kill her, the sister said.

Judon then sped off, but the sister told responding authorities that a relative's iPhone was also in the car.

Orlando Police traced the phone to the 5000 block of L.B. McLeod Road. When the suspect vehicle was spotted, Judon took off again for a short vehicle pursuit before being taken into custody, the affidavit says.

Judon has been charged with kidnapping and battery in the incident.

The woman and child were not injured, police said.