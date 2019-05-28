ORLANDO, Fla. — A hazy, warm, and muggy start as our late May sunshine heats us quickly this afternoon.

We’ll soar into the mid to upper 90s across the area, with 100 degrees not out of the question in parts of Marion County.

Warm outside as you head back to work

Hot end to May

A robust area of high pressure sitting over the southeastern U.S. isn't budging and continues providing us intense heat and generally dry conditions.

We were able to pop a few isolated storms Memorial Day, which dumped pockets of locally heavy rain, especially in Marion County.

Parts of Marion and Flagler County could once again see a couple isolated showers develop in the heat of our late afternoon. More atmospheric moisture around means an even muggier feel to the air.

Plenty of sun is back with us the next couple days with a high in the mid to upper 90s, slightly cooler along our east coast. Combined with the moisture, our feels like temp will climb above 100 again.

More sun as we round out this week with highs in the mid-90s. A shift in the ridge this weekend means we'll finally bring back a slight afternoon shower chance both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will still be a couple degrees above average right into early next week.

Beach and Surf Forecast

Recent heat has been bringing big crowds to our east coast beaches, keeping lifeguards busy thanks to a moderate risk of rip currents. The risk is HIGH today, so you may want to avoid the water if possible. N

ot only will red flags be flying, but on some beaches, purple flags will be up because of dangerous marine life.

Surfers enjoyed fair to good action this morning, but an onshore wind into the afternoon mushes up the waist to chest high waves and creates poor to fair conditions.

