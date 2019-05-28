SANFORD, Fla. — The owner of The Old Jailhouse restaurant in Sanford tried to sexually batter a woman at a storage unit, police say.

Sanford restaurant owner tried to sexually batter worker, police say

Woman was helping him move boxes at storage unit, she said

Report: He approached her while exposed, tried to force her head down

Anthony C. Sirica of Sanford was arrested on sexual battery , battery, and indecent exposure charges on Friday, according to a Sanford Police arrest report.

The woman was helping him move items into a storage unit on Magnolia Avenue that afternoon, the report says.

She told investigators that while they were working, she tripped over a box. Sirica came over to help, but then he touched her chest inappropriately.

Shortly afterward, she said, Sirica approached her, exposed, with his zipper down. He grabbed her head and forced it down toward his pants, she told police.

But then her cell phone suddenly alerted, she said, and she looked down to answer it. While she did that, she secretly started recording, the police report says.

The video picked up about 19 seconds of footage that corroborates what the woman reported, investigators said.

Sirica denied to investigators that he had any sexual relations with the woman but couldn't explain his actions in the video, they said.

He was taken to the Seminole County jail, where he was being held on a total bond of $36,000.