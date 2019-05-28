CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — There’s a new pilot program going on at Cape Canaveral — LED solar powered bus lights.

The 10 watt lights are very cost effective, according to city officials. They cost about $100 each and don't require maintenance, because they are solar powered. They’re also waterproof.

The lights were installed after residents filled out a survey of what chances they would like to see within Cape Canaveral city limits, and many residents wanted bus stop lights at the shelters.

Assistant Community Services Director Zach Eichholz said this is a low-cost idea that make bus riders feel safer when traveling at night.

“We have eight on our eight bus shelters. They work from dusk to dawn, so about 10 hours, and after five hours they reduce their brightness to conserve energy. They are a safety and security measure,” he said.

Cape Canaveral officials say if this program works, it would be the model nearby cities could adopt. Also, the lights are sea turtle nesting season safe.