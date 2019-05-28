An attempt to revitalize a greenhouse facility in Newark is expected to bring new job opportunities.

The $7 million project is being fueled by a company called Honest Pharm CO which is based in Colorado. The village mayor says 60 to 80 new jobs will follow. He calls it a huge win for Wayne County.

“Nobody likes to see any facility in their community run down and falling apart," Village of Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor. "You look around her and that's kind of what you see. But they have big plans.”

The 315,000 square-foot greenhouse space was built for indoor growing, processing, storage, and shipping of plants through Newark Florist for many years.

The East Maple Avenue facility will get an upgrade, including a new laboratory and jobs focusing primarily on plant production. The Honest Pharm CO works on cannabis cultivation and CBD products.

Taylor says Honest Pharm CO is in the process of reaching out to Finger Lakes Community College to help with job training, and Cornell University for research and development opportunities.