TEL AVIV, Israel — Tuesday is Day 3 of a state mission to Israel.

Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes to improve Florida's economy

On Tuesday, signed trade agreements with Israeli companies, government agencies

Critics of trip say it is a political trip being paid for by Florida taxpayers

Governor Ron DeSantis partly campaigned on promising to make a trip to the Holy Land one of his top priorities.

Officially, it’s focused on hatching deals that can help Florida’s economy.

But there’s also a big political dynamic.

While most of Florida had just gone to bed Monday night, DeSantis was up early in Tel Aviv, kicking off a busy Tuesday by taking his trade mission back to the negotiating table.

He is doing so in a city that’s become a global economic powerhouse.

The governor signed memorandums of understanding with the Israeli Space Authority, the Emergency Management Agency in Tel Aviv and a handful of Israeli universities.

To be sure, these deals weren’t difficult to negotiate - they’re more ceremonial in nature, aimed at opening a dialogue between Florida and Israel on issues of mutual concern.

The Israelis, for example, have been working for years on tsunami evacuation procedures - Florida has its own challenges with hurricane evacuations.

Overshadowing all of these deals, though, are the optics of this trip.

Florida’s a major presidential swing state with a big Jewish population. And DeSantis happens to be very close to President Trump.

He’s been outspoken in supporting the Israeli government’s more controversial policies, including expanding settlements in disputed territory.

Monday at a West Bank university, he caught up with a well-known campus benefactor, the billionaire Republican donor Sheldon Adelson.

The governor is taking heat in Democratic circles for doing so while traveling in part on the taxpayer dime.

DeSantis said the trip is less about politics and more about embracing an indispensable American ally.

“I was here two years ago, scouting out sites for the embassy,” DeSantis said. “I did a big press conference at King David, and I was like, ‘It’s going to happen’ and everyone’s like ‘oh, no, it’s never going to happen,’ and then it happened.

“And then, I was the first one to do a hearing saying ‘Why don’t we recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan,’ cause if you go to the Golan, you’ll see how strategic that is. People were like, ‘oh, no,’ and then it happened.

On Tuesday night, the governor heads to the US Ambassador’s residence in Tel Aviv.

Wednesday, the governor and the Florida cabinet will hold a ceremonial meeting at the embassy.

That plan is generating controversy with some Florida open government advocates. Critics say because it’s being held overseas and access is limited, it flies in the face of the state’s sunshine law.