ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A girl is recovering after being bitten by a rattlesnake at Blue Spring State Park on Sunday.

Girl bitten by rattlesnake while visiting Blue Spring State Park

Expert: Chance of recovery is tied to person's body mass

The girl's mother says she is in good spirits after receiving antivenin .

Snake expert Bob Cross tells us that when it comes to snake bites, it's all about size of the person.

"The pygmy rattlesnake, there are no recorded deaths from it. However, it's all about body mass — the bigger the person, the less chance of having a severe bite. In this case, having a younger girl, it becomes more serious."

Cross also says the best way to prevent snake bites is to avoid walking through wooded areas. Venomous snakes like to hide in the shade.