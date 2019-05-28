SANFORD, Fla. — Drivers headed into Sanford on State Road 46 Tuesday morning were hit with unplanned travel congestion.

Company closed lane of State Road 46 Tuesday morning without permission

FDOT says they will monitor the area on Wednesday, make sure it doesn't happen

Three lanes of traffic suddenly were cut down to just one lane, causing back-ups.

A new business is being constructed on SR 46 and Central Park Drive.

The problem is contractors working the site closed the right lane near Elder Road and SR 46 Tuesday morning at about 8:15 a.m., in the heart of rush hour. Florida Dept. of Transportation says that's something the business was not suppose to do.

Also, over this few block stretch the left lane merges to the middle, so three lanes were merged to one-quickly.

James Omdahl co-owns a local pet shop off SR 46 in Sanford, and he said his morning commute took a lot longer.

“It was frustrating because we have customers that come in every morning, dropping off their pets or their dogs,” Omdahl explained. “Now they are inconvenienced or late to work. And just trying to get in and then back out into the traffic.”

Spectrum News 13 reached out to FDOT, and learned permits were issued for a drainage install and driveway access to the business. Also, with 48 hour notice to the Florida Department of Transportation the crew can close a lane, as long as it's not between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

According to drivers, Tuesday’s lane closures began around 8:15 a.m.

“For this particular one, they were working outside the permitted times. So what we did was we had our inspectors go out, talk to the contractor,” FDOT Spokesperson Jessica Ottaviano said. “We did have them remove the closure because it was not permitted to have those lanes closed during the day.”

We reached out to Cypress Gulf, the company responsible for construction, by email and by phone but did not hear back.

FDOT also said no fine was issued, because what they like to do is meet face to face at the scene to learn of any misunderstandings or answer any questions about the job site.

On Wednesday, FDOT will be patrolling this area to make sure this doesn’t happen again. If it does, we’re told the contractor will have to answer to law enforcement.