ORLANDO, Fla. — Ariana Grande's shows in Orlando and Tampa are being rescheduled.

The Florida shows on the Sweetener World Tour are being postponed because of illness, a news release said.

The "thank u, next" pop singer had been scheduled to perform at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Tuesday night and the Amway Center in Orlando on Wednesday night.

She will now perform November 24 in Tampa and November 25 in Orlando.

"Ariana is sorry to disappoint her fans and will look forward to seeing them in November," a statement from Amalie Arena said.

The news release said tickets for the shows will be honored for the news dates. Refunds are also available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets through Ticketmaster, online and phone purchases will be automatically refunded.