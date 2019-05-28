KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One moving performance in Paris continues to motivate an Osceola County A+ Teacher.

Justin Cusick works with band, orchestra at Osceola School for the Arts

He dedicated himself to orchestra after study-abroad in France

One of his students nominated him and says that even years later, his instructor doesn't miss a beat.

Justin Cusick is the director of high school concert bands and co-director of the symphony orchestra at Osceola County School for the Arts , which is preparing to go to Carnegie Hall this summer.

As phenomenal as he says his students are, he's looking for much more from them. Cusick's unique style of teaching is all about making sure you feel something when you hear his students perform.

"I focus on what the idea is behind the music, because at the end of the day, that's what it's all about," he says.

Imani Waters is a 10th-grader who says, "He always pushes us to do our best and even if he's throwing the craziest piece at us, pieces that college bands are afraid to do. He believes in us."

Cusick's inspiration came when he was a student in college and attended a concert while studying abroad in Paris.

"That one performance and that conductor was so unbelievable it truly changed my life. Literally, I was almost shaking because it was so transformative," Cusick said. "I made it my goal in life as a conductor and as an educator to try and give my students and my audience members that come to our concerts the same experience that I had when I was in Paris."