When the PGA Championship returns to the Rochester area in 2023, the golf world will find major renovations at Oak Hill Country Club's historic East Course.

"A lot of people don't think about it, but when you're hitting a ball in the sand with a wedge, you're throwing sand onto the green," Oak Hill historian Fred Beltz said. "You do that day after day, month after month, year after year and that builds up and the greens are misshapen."

Beltz says more than a foot of sand from the traps can be found beneath most of these greens, something that's harder to manage and limits where the hole can go.

For the first time in two generations, every bunker and green will be torn down and rebuilt this summer.

"The renovation that will begin in August is all about keeping the course at its absolute best," Beltz said.

While they're at it, crews will restro-scape.

Hole 6, where four holes-in-one were dropped on the same day during the 1989 U.S. Open and Hole will be changed, as will Hole 15. Both will return to their original design as painted by the Rembrandt of Golf Courses Donald Ross.

Oak Hill says it is not committing to the Ross restoration to enhance its chances of landing major pro golf events.

"This is not for the PGA," Beltz added. "We have majors because of the character of this golf course, the history of this golf course, the dedication of this membership."