SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford Chief of Police Cecil E. Smith served in the international guard and United States Air Force.

However, each and every Memorial Day is a tough one.

Smith served his country for 25 years in active duty, but sadly his son Sean didn’t make it past one, while serving like his father once did, in the Air Force.

For the first time in a large public setting, Chief Smith opened his heart to tell the city of Sanford, why this holiday is a tough one for him, while most of his family lives in the Midwest.

“It’s difficult to not have the kids here, but it is rewarding when you have the chance to talk about the life of our son,” Smith said. “The things that he did and his dedication to our country, we are very proud of.”

Did you know: today’s Memorial Day Speaker at @CitySanfordFL Memorial Day festivities is @SanfordPolice Chief Cecil Smith, who served for over 20 years in the @usairforce. Thank you for your service! @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/E1fzh4utNB — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) May 27, 2019

For Chief Smith, he was honored to be able to relate his message to so many in attendance.

“It is always different when someone can give you a personal testimony about someone who is no longer here,” Smith explained. “So for me, it has been rewarding that we have an opportunity to talk about those who we try to remember, and should remember.”

Sean Smith, Chief Smith’s son, has a plaque at the Military Memorial in Elgin, Illinois, which is about an hour northwest of Chicago. Monday was the first time in 10 years that Smith did not go because he was the keynote speaker for the ceremony in Sanford.