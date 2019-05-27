ORLANDO, Fla. — The country is honoring its fallen service members, and in Central Florida we're observing with both parades and solemn services. Here are some of the ceremonies held around the area Monday.

"These are not just service members, these are people"

Fallen veterans from Orange County were remembered at the Orange County Courthouse during the annual ceremony.

County Mayor Jerry Demmings said it’s crucial to never forget the dozens of names etched on the memorial outside the courthouse, and to remember the millions of U.S. veterans killed in action.

Keynote speaker Lt. Col. Mark Green reminded everyone that these veterans who die in service leave behind families and communities.

“We are to remember that these are not just service members, these are people, these are people these are moms, these are dads, they’re community leaders, they’re religious leaders,” Green said.

A member of the The Young Marines Florida laid a wreath at the ceremony to honor all fallen veterans.

John Gionet is the head of the The Young Marines chapter in Central Flordia.

On Monday, he said his uncle is on his mind, killed in action in World War II.

“My uncle Leonard Gionet, he was shot down in 1943 in Papa New Guinea,” Gionet said.

His remains were only recovered just a few years ago.

“And 70 years later, the army had found his body, well parts of it, and some of his friends, in a plane in the jungles of Hawaii,” Gionet said.

Gionet and his family finally got to bury him properly.

“It was amazing,” he said.

"I hope that they understand the sacrifice"

The city of Sanford observed Memorial Day with a parade and a memorial ceremony.

The parade began on First Street and concluded at Veterans Memorial Park, with more than 70 floats taking part. The Grand Marshall for the event was Sanford resident and retired Navy Commander Ralph Feedback, who served for 32 years.

"I hope that they understand that the sacrifice that some of our armed forces made," Feedback said.

Amongst those participating in the parade today were Seminole County Commissioners, and Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma. Sanford Chief of Police Cecil Smith gave a speech during the ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. Smith, a Navy veteran himself, talked about his son Sean, who died while serving in the Air Force.