ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure anchored overhead will be responsible for a hot and dry Memorial Day.
- Monday's highs at 97 degrees
- Send us your weather photos and get the latest forecast via the Spectrum News 13 app
- CURRENT CONDITIONS: Temperatures, heat indexes, trends
- SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼
Temperatures will soar to the mid- to upper 90s inland under ample sunshine. A breeze off the water during Monday afternoon will keep coastal locations closer to 90 degrees.
Quiet and mild weather will stick around Monday night. Lows will fall to the low 70s in most locations.
- View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map
- View our LIVE Sky 13 Weather Cameras
- Sign up for Severe Weather Alerts
Similar weather is in store for Tuesday and each day for the rest of the week.
Highs will consistently climb to the mid-90s with a few spots even pushing into the upper 90s inland.
High pressure will keep rain chances out of the forecast until at least next weekend, when the ridge will break down enough to allow afternoon showers and thunderstorms to be scattered about inland.
Beach and Surf Forecast
A building northeast swell will be found in the nearshore waters for those cooling off at the beach on Monday.
Water temperatures will be hovering around 80 degrees. Boaters offshore can anticipate seas of 2 to 3 feet.
We want your pictures!
Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.
- Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android
- Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu
- Remember to include your name and location