ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure anchored overhead will be responsible for a hot and dry Memorial Day.

Temperatures will soar to the mid- to upper 90s inland under ample sunshine. A breeze off the water during Monday afternoon will keep coastal locations closer to 90 degrees.

Quiet and mild weather will stick around Monday night. Lows will fall to the low 70s in most locations.

Similar weather is in store for Tuesday and each day for the rest of the week.

Highs will consistently climb to the mid-90s with a few spots even pushing into the upper 90s inland.

High pressure will keep rain chances out of the forecast until at least next weekend, when the ridge will break down enough to allow afternoon showers and thunderstorms to be scattered about inland.

Beach and Surf Forecast

A building northeast swell will be found in the nearshore waters for those cooling off at the beach on Monday.

Water temperatures will be hovering around 80 degrees. Boaters offshore can anticipate seas of 2 to 3 feet.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.