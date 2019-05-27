ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in the Zellwood area Monday evening.

Deputies were called to the scene of the shooting in the 6000 block of Willow Street at 5:06 p.m., according to the agency. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, a 65-year-old man, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect has been identified yet.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. We have a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story when we learn more.