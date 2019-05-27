SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — An idea by a teen is making the beach more enjoyable for families just in time for the busy summer season.

Pierson Mauldin, 13, a Life Scout in Troop 373, had a project that not only took a few months to develop but required raising materials to build boxes to put on the beach. The idea is for beachgoers to borrow a toy and leave a toy in the boxes for other people to use.

He says he went to different businesses to get materials to built the wooden boxes himself, and the materials cost less than $50.

Mauldin says as a Life Scout about to become an Eagle Scout, with eight years being part of similar groups, the project has been rewarding.

“I think it's good, because other people are adopting the idea of 'give a toy and leave a toy' while cleaning up the beach,” Mauldin says.

Satellite Beach officials say the idea is perfect for tourists who do not want to travel with sandy, bulky toys, kids who have outgrown their toys or forgot them at home, and anyone at the beach no matter their age.

Satellite Beach Environmental Program Coordinator Nicholas Sanzone says when Mauldin approached him about the idea, it was something the city stood behind immediately.

By the end of the month, expect to see another box at Sunrise Avenue.

“It's great for anyone who outgrows their toys and don't know what to do with it; they can go ahead and leave it here. It's also a great way to make sure it doesn't end up in the water,” Sanzone says.

Satellite Beach visitor Denise Brown says bringing her grandkids to the beach and not worrying about lugging extra bags with toys makes her job as a grandma easier, because she can pay more attention to watching the kids rather than maneuvering with a whole bunch of toys.

“The box was here, which was perfect, because we had three little kids with us, so we borrowed some of the toys and put them back when we were done,” Brown says.