PALM BAY, Fla. — A 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were taken to the hospital after both were shot late Saturday at a house party in Palm Bay, according to police.

Authorities asking the public's help in search for shooter

At around 11:55 p.m., officers arrived at a residence at 1400 block of Port Malabar Boulevard.

Lt. Steve Bland of the Palm Bay Police Department stated in a news release that the man and the shooter were involved in some kind of a disturbance, which turned into a fight and then a shooting.

The suspect, who has not been named even though police have his identity, fled the scene and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, explained Bland.

Bland stated this is still an ongoing investigation and is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Palm Bay Police Department at 1-321-952-3456 and reference case number DR# 19-005-539.